WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pakistani police arrest rights activist and politician after rally
Lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir and politician Ali Wazir appeared at the first protest in months to be staged by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which fights for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns.
Pakistani police arrest rights activist and politician after rally
Mazari-Hazir (C) and Wazir gave speeches condemning harassment against Pashtuns and called for missing people to be returned. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
August 20, 2023

A prominent human rights activist and a former lawmaker have been arrested after they rallied against enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

They appeared at a court in the capital Islamabad on Sunday and were remanded in custody in a case registered under the anti-terrorism act, lawyer Zainab Janjua said.

Lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir and politician Ali Wazir appeared at the first protest in months to be staged by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which fights for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns.

Islamabad police said they faced "serious charges" in a court document seen by AFP news agency.

PTM was launched to fight against what it says are military excesses committed during anti-terrorism operations in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where most Pashtuns live. The military has denied the accusations.

On Friday, up to 3,000 people attended the protest in Islamabad, where both Mazari-Hazir and Wazir gave speeches condemning harassment against Pashtuns and called for missing people to be returned.

"You are being stopped as if you are the terrorists, while the (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) have taken over your homes again," Mazari-Hazir told the crowds in a video posted on social media.

A PTM spokesman said that dozens more members have also been detained since the protest held in the capital Islamabad.

"It's unacceptable and points to a larger, more worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people exercising their right to freedom of expression and assembly," the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Dissent crackdown

Shireen Mazari, the country's human rights minister under former prime minister Imran Khan, said her daughter had been taken from her home in Islamabad by plainclothes women who did not present warrants.

"My daughter was in her night clothes and said 'let me change' but they just dragged her away," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As she was led into court by officers, Imaan Mazari-Hazir flashed a peace sign, still wearing her black and grey pyjamas and white fluffy slippers.

Meanwhile, Wazir is a PTM founding member who has long been an outspoken critic of the military and their anti-terror operations in the former tribal areas that border Afghanistan.

He was part of the outgoing government, representing the PTM, which dissolved earlier this month and has been arrested many times.

Authorities have in recent months cracked down hard against dissent — crushing the street power of Pakistan's most popular politician Imran Khan after he led a wave of criticism against Pakistan's military and intelligence services.

RelatedIndia's Gandhi decries Modi's inaction over deadly Manipur unrest
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America