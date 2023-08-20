WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh police clash with opposition activists, hundreds injured
The United News of Bangladesh agency said as many as 150 people including police officers were hurt in the clashes, which occurred in Habiganj town.
Bangladesh police clash with opposition activists, hundreds injured
G.K. Gaus, a local leader in Zia’s party, said chaos broke out after thousands of party supporters began marching through the streets. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2023

Police in northeastern Bangladesh have used batons and tear gas to disperse opposition activists amid a political dispute over who would oversee the next election, which is expected to be held in January.

Around 300 people were injured in the clash on Saturday evening, including some with bullets, the country's leading Bengali-language daily newspaper Prothom Alo reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said police had opened fire on supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The United News of Bangladesh agency said as many as 150 people including police officers were hurt in the clashes, which occurred in Habiganj town.

G.K. Gaus, a local leader in Zia’s party, said chaos broke out after thousands of party supporters began marching through the streets. Police confronted them and ordered them to stop.

Palash Ranjan Dey, a police official in Habiganj district, said police were forced to take action after opposition activists suddenly attacked them while trying to break a police barricade.

RECOMMENDED

Overseeing the election

Zia’s party has been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-party caretaker government until the next general election.

Zia’s party and its allies accuse Hasina of vote rigging in 2018 and the party has been protesting over who should oversee the next general election.

Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have been urging all sides to avoid violence and work toward holding a credible election.

RelatedHow Bangladesh police are hounding families of ‘enforced disappearances’
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America