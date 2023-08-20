Police in northeastern Bangladesh have used batons and tear gas to disperse opposition activists amid a political dispute over who would oversee the next election, which is expected to be held in January.

Around 300 people were injured in the clash on Saturday evening, including some with bullets, the country's leading Bengali-language daily newspaper Prothom Alo reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said police had opened fire on supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The United News of Bangladesh agency said as many as 150 people including police officers were hurt in the clashes, which occurred in Habiganj town.

G.K. Gaus, a local leader in Zia’s party, said chaos broke out after thousands of party supporters began marching through the streets. Police confronted them and ordered them to stop.

Palash Ranjan Dey, a police official in Habiganj district, said police were forced to take action after opposition activists suddenly attacked them while trying to break a police barricade.