North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has visited a navy unit and oversaw a strategic cruise missile test, state media reported on Monday, ahead of the start of joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.

Kim inspected one of his fleets in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, and watched as the crew staged a drill launching "strategic cruise missiles," state-run news agency KCNA reported.

It did not say when the visit took place, or give further details on the types of missiles launched -- though it said they "rapidly hit target without even an error".

The announcement came ahead of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, a major joint exercise between Seoul and Washington that will run through August 31.

They are aimed at countering growing threats from the nuclear-armed North.

Related North Korean hackers target US-South Korea military drills

Suspected hacking

Pyongyang views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response.