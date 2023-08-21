North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has observed the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles, state media reported, as the US and South Korean militaries kicked off major annual drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

During an inspection of a navy flotilla on an unspecified date, Kim boarded a patrol ship to review its weapons and preparations for combat, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

It said Kim later watched the ship's seamen conduct a drill of launching “strategic” cruise missiles, a word implying the weapons were developed to carry nuclear warheads.

A state media photo showed him watching a soaring missile from the patrol ship from another place, not on the vessel.

KCNA said the missiles hit designated targets without any errors, demonstrating the ship’s readiness and attack capability.

Kim said he would bolster efforts to build powerful warships and modernise shipboard and underwater weapons systems for the North’s navy.

He called for the country’s sailors to build “overwhelming ideological and spiritual strength,” saying that is more important than numerical or technical superiority of weapons, according to KCNA.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea’s report on its cruise missile tests contained “an exaggeration” and was "not consistent with the facts.”

It said South Korea’s military will maintain firm readiness based on its capacity to overwhelmingly defeat potential North Korean provocations.

Related South Korea to tackle North Korea’s nuclear threat for peace: Seoul

“North Korea’s naval cruise missile may appear technologically behind but is still a real threat,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.

“The latest test shows Pyongyang’s intention of attacking South Korea from many angles if it believes the Kim regime is at risk.”

Launches from North Korea's huge stockpile of ballistic missiles are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions.

Its cruise missile tests aren’t banned, but they still pose a threat because they fly at a lower altitude to avoid radar detection.