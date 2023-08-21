South Africa will not be forced to side with any global powers, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed as he readied to host a summit of major emerging economies.

The meeting in Johannesburg this week of BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will seek to widen their influence and push for a shift in global geopolitics.

"While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers," Ramaphosa said in a televised state of the nation address on Sunday.

"We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with anyone of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations," he said.

Ramaphosa will be joined at the BRICS summit by China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with President Vladimir Putin participating online.

Putin decided against attending in person as he is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant that South Africa is in theory bound to enforce.