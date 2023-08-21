Ecuadorian voters looking for a new leader to help curb the country’s unprecedented violence will have to head to the polls again in October for a run-off that is likely to see the ally of a convicted former president vie against the principal heir of a banana growing and exporting empire.

No candidate in Sunday’s special presidential election received enough support to be declared winner.

The election process took place under the watch of tens of thousands of police officers and soldiers deployed across the country, partly in response to the assassination of a presidential candidate earlier this month.

With more than 85 percent the votes counted late Sunday, results from the National Electoral Council had leftist Luisa González in the lead, with about 33 percent of support.

She had been the frontrunner heading into the contest, but the Election Day’s surprise came from former politician Daniel Noboa who received about 24 percent votes even though he never placed above fifth place in polls.

To win outright, a candidate needed 50 percent of the vote, or to have at least 40 percent with a 10-point lead over the closest opponent.

Early Monday, a magnitude 5.5. earthquake rattled Guayaquil, the port city that has been the epicentre of the country's violence. Buildings shook and people rushed into the streets, evacuating a hotel in the business district.

The quake was centred 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) east of Machala and was 60 kilometres (37 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Christian Zurita was in third place with 16 percent.

His name was not on the ballot, but he replaced Fernando Villavicencio, whose killing this month as he left a campaign rally in Quito, the capital, laid bare people’s fears over unprecedented violence in a country they considered peaceful up until three years ago.

“For me, it is an honor to be in third place in these elections,” Zurita said while wearing a bulletproof vest.

“We have a lot to be proud of. This candidacy has been a light for the country because it is based on the moral stature of those of us who have fought for this country and even died (for it).”

Villavicencio's killing heightened people's concerns over the violent crime affecting Ecuadorians in low-income and wealthy neighborhoods nationwide. Many people interpreted it as a sign that not even politicians are safe anymore.

General Fausto Salinas, commander general o f the National Police, said one person was arrested for false voting, two for harassment and resisting arrest and more than 20 for unlawfully carrying guns.

González, a lawyer and former lawmaker, spent much of her campaign highlighting her affiliation with the party of former President Rafael Correa.

The former president remains influential even though in 2020 he was found guilty of corruption and sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. He has been living in his wife’s native Belgium since 2017.

Noboa, 35, was the youngest of the eight candidates and had not appeared higher than fifth place in polls going into the election.

He is the son of Alvaro Noboa, who sought Ecuador’s presidency five times and grew an empire based on bananas, the country's main crop.