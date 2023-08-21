Archaeologists have discovered a bedroom in a Roman villa near Pompeii that was almost certainly used by slaves, throwing light on their lowly status in the ancient world, the culture ministry said on Sunday.

It contained two beds, only one of which had a mattress, two small cabinets and a series of urns and ceramic containers, in which the remains of two mice and a rat were found.

"These details once again underline the conditions of precarity and poor hygiene in which the lower echelons of society lived during that time," the culture ministry said in its statement.

There were no traces of grates, locks, or chains to restrain the room's inhabitants.

"It seems that control was primarily exerted through the internal organization of servitude, rather than physical barriers and restraints," said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

Excavations at the Civi ta Giuliana villa were carried out in 1907-1908, and then again from 2017, when police realised the site was being plundered by illegal diggers.