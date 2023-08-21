Public utility regulators in Iowa will begin a hearing on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground.

Previously this has been met by resistant landowners who fear the taking of their land and the dangers of a pipeline rupture.

The hearing scheduled for Tuesday will see Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed $5.5B, 2,000-mile pipeline network that would carry CO2 from 34 ethanol plants in five states to North Dakota for storage deep underground — a project involving carbon capture technology, which has attracted both interest and scrutiny in the US.

North Dakota regulators earlier this month denied a siting permit for Summit's proposed route in the state, citing myriad issues they say Summit didn't appropriately address, such as cultural resource impacts, geologic instability and landowner concerns.

On Friday, Summit petitioned regulators to reconsider. Other similar projects are proposed around the country, including ones by Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions, which would also have routes in Iowa.

Here is what to know about Summit's project as more proceedings begin.

What is carbon capture?

Carbon capture entails the gathering and removal of planet-warming CO2 emissions from industrial plants to be pumped deep underground for permanent storage.

Supporters view the technology as a combatant of climate change. But opponents say carbon capture and storage isn't proven at scale and could require huge investments at the expense of cheaper alternatives such as solar and wind power, all at a time when there is an urgent need to phase out all fossil fuels.

Carbon capture is also viewed by opponents as a way for fossil fuel companies to claim they are addressing climate change without having to significantly change their ways.

“I think there's a recognition even in the fossil fuel industry that, whether you like it or not and agree or not, (climate change) is a reality you're going to deal with from a regulatory standpoint, and you'd better get out in front of it or you're going to get left behind," said Derrick Braaten, a Bismarck-based attorney involved in issues related to Summit’s project.

New federal tax incentives have made carbon capture a lucrative enterprise. The technology has the support of the Biden administration, with billions of dollars approved by Congress for various carbon capture efforts.

High-profile supporters of Summit's project include North Dakota Republican Governor, Doug Burgum, a presidential candidate who hailed the state's underground CO2 storage ability as a “geologic jackpot," and oil magnate Harold Hamm, whose company announced a $250 million commitment to Summit's project last year.

“Carbon capture and storage is going to be more and more important every day as we go forward in America,” Hamm has said.

What is happening in the five states?

The Iowa Utilities Board begins its public evidentiary hearing Tuesday in Fort Dodge, a hearing “anticipated to last several weeks,” according to a news release.

The board's final decision on Summit's permit request will come sometime after the hearing.

Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission has a hearing set for August 31 in which the panel “will make decisions about the scope of environmental review” regarding Summit's permit application for its pipeline in two counties, said Charley Bruce, an energy facilities planner with the commission.

A Summit attorney recently indicated to Minnesota that North Dakota regulators' decision to deny a permit will not affect the company's plans, including for other proposed routes in southern Minnesota.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is set to begin its evidentiary hearing for the project on September 11 and expects to make a final decision by November 15.