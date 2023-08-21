A man was found dead in a wildfire raging north of Athens, firefighters have said, as they battled fresh blazes across the country.

On Monday, "an old shepherd ran to his sheepfold to save the animals and was retrieved dead, a spokesman from the fire brigade told the AFP news agency in Boeotia, about 100 kilometres north of Athens.

People on a beach and in two communities near the fire were told to evacuate. Around 60 firefighters assisted by four water-bombing planes were battling the flames, an official from the fire service said.

Another wildfire broke out on the island of Evia, where 42 firefighters had been deployed backed up by four planes.

Civil protection authorities warned of an "extreme" fire risk in the region around Athens and other parts of southern Greece.