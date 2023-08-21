Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that next month, facing a busy schedule, if given the chance he might hold face-to-face talks with his Russian counterpart to discuss the Black Sea grain deal.

"In September, there is the G20 meeting in India and the UN General Assembly in the US.

If we find the opportunity in this busy environment, we will meet and talk with (Vladimir) Putin face to face," Erdogan told reporters late Sunday on the presidential plane while returning from a visit to Hungary.

Erdogan paid a one-day visit to the capital Budapest for St. Stephen’s Day, Hungary’s national day, and also the World Athletics Championships. He separately met with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may visit Russia soon to hold face-to-face talks, Erdogan said, adding that this could yield better results.

On possible Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Erdogan said he hopes to get results if both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agree on Turkish mediation.

Last month, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed last summer along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts and pushing diplomacy for the resumption of the deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war, now over 500 days old, through negotiations.

About a container ship which set sail from Ukraine's Odessa port last week and reached the Istanbul Strait, Erdogan said the vessel is not a grain ship, but a container ship.

"The (Turkish) National Defense Ministry has already made a statement on this.

Our whole goal here is the positive attitude of Russia on the grain corridor issue, through our phone conversations with Putin," he added.

The Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte was the first vessel to depart from Odessa since Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative last month.

Last week ministry sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said Türkiye has stated its stance openly and clearly from the beginning, adding: "There is a grain corridor with proven success and usefulness."

Under the landmark deal, around 33 million tonnes of grain was shipped from Ukrainian ports, the sources said, adding: "Our efforts are entirely in the direction of reactivating this grain initiative."