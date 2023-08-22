As Türkiye and the United Kingdom have started discussing a new free trade deal, analysts and experts see it as a major milestone that will deepen economic cooperation between the two countries and also benefit international trade.

L. Alan Winters, Professor of Economics at University of Sussex, tells TRT World that Britain is looking for avenues to compensate for the loss of leaving the EU’s Custom Union as “British trade has generally been rather depressed since Brexit.”

With Türkiye and the UK being the part of the same supply chain and largely shaped by European markets, Winters says the geographical closeness makes Türkiye “a natural partner for the UK”.

“The benefits of free trade agreement are stronger, the closer the partner country is,” Winters adds.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Turkish Minister for Trade Omer Bolat spoke on July 18, indicating their willingness to update the new free trade agreement.

The main catch in that conversation was that the two sides seemed keen on expanding the agreement’s horizon to key areas such as services and digital.

The free trade agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the UK dates back to December 2020, around 10 months after Britain left the European Union. Since then, the UK has been making efforts to ensure the continuity of trade ties that are in line with the EU’s Customs Union agreement.

Leaving the EU’s single market, the UK negotiated trade agreements with 62 countries at the time. The country’s free trade agreement with Türkiye was the fifth-biggest one, following Japan, Canada, Switzerland and Norway.

Post-Brexit period

From the international relations perspective, experts emphasize that Brexit does not change Britain’s position towards Türkiye.

However, the post-Brexit period has opened a room for the UK to consider its trade policy outside the EU, and as a country needing to formulate its independent trade policy, which was missing before and during Brexit, according to Tony Heron, Professor of International Political Economy at the University of York.

Related How Turkey-UK relations will evolve in the post-Brexit period

After Brexit, Britain is carried into a position where it wants willing partners for new trade negotiations, Heron tells TRT World.

The transition period, from the commitments of the EU's Customs Union to an independent free market economy, led the UK to reconsider its trade policy, via roll over agreements and free trade agreements.

Free Trade Agreement of 2021

Even before Brexit, the importance of the trade relationship between Türkiye and the UK has been marked by $23.6b (£18.6 b) trade volume in 2019, which makes the UK second-biggest export market of Türkiye.

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project, at the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE) tells TRT World that, “The UK leaving the EU has not made our relation.”

Related Explained: Historic Turkey-UK free trade deal

David Henig refers to the history of good relations between the two countries: “In general, UK and Türkiye relations have maintained quite well through various challenges, so I think we do have a basis of good political and trade relations.”

The post-Brexit trade agreement between the two countries has led to a positive outcome. The trade volume reached $29.9b (£23.5 b) in 2022, a 30 percent increase from 2021.