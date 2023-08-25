Construction on the road connecting the villages of Pile and Yigitler in the island of Cyprus is once again underway, following the withdrawal of UN peacekeeping forces.

Pile, which has a population comprised of both Turkish and Greek Cypriots, lies within the buffer zone separating the Greek southern and the Turkish northern parts of the island, while Yigitler lies in the outskirts of the northern side of the common capital city, Lefkosa, in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)

In the early hours on August 18, the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) intervened in road construction work linking the Turkish Cypriot village of Pile in the buffer zone with the rest of the TRNC.

Previously the Greek side went through construction works passing through the Green Line. Without getting the permission of the Turkish Cypriot side, the Larnaca – Dikhelia – Ayia Napa road was built in 1996.

Another road that the permission of the Turkish Cypriot side has yet to be taken and the UN remained silent is the Pile-Oroklini road constructed in 2004 by the Greek Cypriot side.

“The UN’s intervention in the construction of the road, aiming to facilitate the transportation of Turkish Cypriots in Pile to the TRNC, following provocations by Greek Cypriots, is unacceptable,” said Fuat Oktay, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, in his statement on Saturday.

The road project, which was initiated for humanitarian reasons, aims to create a more accessible route to the village of Pile near the Larnaca Bay, with Yigitler on the outskirts of the Turkish Cypriot side of the capital, Lefkosa.

UN buffer zones in Cyprus

The reason why the project has become a diplomatic flashpoint is that a portion of the planned road passes through the UN-regulated buffer zone. What is interesting, though, is the UN’s quick denunciation of the project, in stark contrast to its past silences during construction initiated by Greek Cypriots in the same buffer zone. This includes two roads to Pile, constructed in 1996 and 2006, that connect the South Cyprus Greek administration to the village.

Not only that, but also the university in Pile, built in 2012, and an open-air cinema to the south of the Derinya border crossing that was built in 2020, were also constructed by the Greek Cypriots, without any interference from the UN peacekeepers, despite the Turkish Cypriot administration conveying their concerns to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

"It is inexplicable that despite this, the UN has for years, turned a blind eye to the Greek Cypriot administration’s fait-accomplis in the buffer zone, while preventing Turkish Cypriots from meeting their justified humanitarian needs,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, August 19.

As a guarantor, the UN peacekeeping force has been carrying out its mission on the island of Cyprus for around 60 years. With no political settlement between Greek and Turkish sides, it has been in charge of supervising the ceasefire lines, maintaining a buffer zone and initiating humanitarian activities since 1964.

However, failing to treat two sides equally and preserve impartiality, The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which established UNFICYP through Resolution 186, called for “the removal of all unauthorised constructions,” on August 21.

Following the call, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the statement and expressed concerns about UNFICYP’s loss of trust of Turkish Cypriots by creating problems on the Island as opposed to its mission.

"We assume that the call in the UN Security Council's press statement for the 'removal of all unauthorised constructions' is also directed at the Greek Cypriot side, which over the years has built the Larnaca-Dhikelia-Ayia Napa road, which goes through Turkish Cypriot property situated in the buffer zone and the village of Pile, the Pile-Oroklini road which also goes through the buffer zone, the university building in Pile and numerous other constructions in violation of the buffer zone," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a press statement made on August 22.

In the same statement, Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the people injured, “We regret that four UNFICYP personnel and eight TRNC citizens were injured as a result of UNFICYP’s irresponsible behaviour, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Tensions over the road project

The Turkish Cypriot administration had begun the construction of the road on August 17, after duly informing the UNFICYP. Two days later on August 18, UN peacekeeping forces placed concrete barriers and parked their vehicles along the route within TRNC territory to prevent the passage.