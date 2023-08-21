Nigerian President Bola Tinubu swore in 45 ministers to a new cabinet that must get to grips with tackling the problems of sluggish growth, a weak currency and high inflation in Africa's largest economy.

The ceremony took place on Monday nearly three months after Tinubu took office on May 29 after winning a disputed presidential election in February which is being challenged by his main opponents in court.

"Your obligation is to return public faith in government so that our people can once again believe in government," Tinubu told the new ministers.

The country also faces widespread insecurity, including the theft of crude oil by criminal gangs.

The new cabinet will have to confront sluggish growth, caused by a previous collapse in oil prices that weakened the currency, slashed government revenues and drove up inflation.

It must also try to win back foreign investors who fled as currency controls were introduced in 2016.

Tinubu, 71, who is chairman of the regional bloc ECOWAS, is working with other heads of government in West Africa to find a solution to the crisis in Niger where a military junta has seized power.

Related Bola Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's new president

Boldest reforms