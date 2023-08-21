Somalia has banned TikTok, messaging app Telegram and online betting website 1XBet to limit the spread of indecent content and propaganda, its communications minister said.

"The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public," the minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Members of terror group Al Shabab often post about their activities on TikTok and Telegram.

The decision comes days after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said a military offensive against Al Shabab aims to eliminate the Al Qaeda-linked group in the next five months.

In response, Telegram said in a statement it "consistently removes terrorist propaganda in Somalia and worldwide". It added that it "actively moderated" harmful content on its platform.