WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths after guided 'tour' of Moscow sewer hit by rain
After heavy rain, a tour of Moscow's sewer system ends tragically with four dead and others missing as rising water levels trapped them below.
Multiple deaths after guided 'tour' of Moscow sewer hit by rain
Law enforcement have launched a criminal investigation into the organiser of the tour, local media reports. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 21, 2023

Four people have been found dead and several others were feared missing after taking part in a guided tour of Moscow's sewer system following heavy rain, state media reported.

According to the TASS news agency, water levels in the sewer rose quickly on Sunday following a downpour and the victims were unable to escape to the surface.

The body of a man was later found in the Moskva river, TASS reported, after three others including that of a girl were discovered earlier in the day.

"He is the fourth person to have died after the tour through the underground sewers," a source in emergency services told TASS.

Video shared on social media showed investigators peering down a manhole cover in the capital, while divers searched the river Moskva.

RECOMMENDED

Multiple tour guides offer trips down into the vast tunnels of the capital's sewer system, some of which were constructed during the 19th century.

One urban explorer said there were shelters in the tunnel where people could escape, but that nobody could be found.

"I hoped that maybe I would still be able to find some survivors there. There are two shelter points, but there was no one there," urban explorer Daniil Davydov told the RIA news agency.

Law enforcement have launched a criminal investigation into the organiser of the tour, local media said.

RelatedFloods claim scores of lives in Bangladesh
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China