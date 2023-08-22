WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan's RSF says it killed 260 soldiers
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4 million displaced since the beginning of the war between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces on April 15, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.
Sudan's RSF says it killed 260 soldiers
FILE PHOTO: Shells on the ground during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2023

Sudan's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said that they killed 260 soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) amid intensified clashes.

The RSF said in the statement that it also captured part of an SAF tank unit in southern Khartoum and seized tanks and military vehicles.

“Our forces have made a great breakthrough in the battles today around the SAF tank unit in the Al Shagara neighbourhood (of Khartoum) and seized a lot of weapons and killed 260 from the enemy forces and arrested hundreds of others,” it said on Monday.

RelatedConcerns over displaced Sudanese rise as conflict spreads to new cities

However, the SAF denied the claims, confirming that the army’s special forces repulsed an attack by the RSF on the tank unit.

RECOMMENDED

“Our forces have repulsed a failed attempt of attack by the RSF. A SAF special unit has defeated the RSF and is still tracking them and inspecting the neighbourhoods around the tank unit,” it said in a statement on social media.

Eyewitnesses said there were aggressive battles on Monday between the two sides in southern Khartoum and Omdurman with intensive air strikes, bombings and drone strikes.

The RSF has repeatedly attacked the tank unit in the Al Shagara neighbourhood, prompting the residents of the nearby neighbourhoods of Gabra and Al Sahafa and other areas to leave their homes.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4 million displaced since the beginning of the war between the RSF and SAF on April 15, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.

RelatedSudan's 5th month of conflict: death, displacement and looming famine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China