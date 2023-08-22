Sudan's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said that they killed 260 soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) amid intensified clashes.

The RSF said in the statement that it also captured part of an SAF tank unit in southern Khartoum and seized tanks and military vehicles.

“Our forces have made a great breakthrough in the battles today around the SAF tank unit in the Al Shagara neighbourhood (of Khartoum) and seized a lot of weapons and killed 260 from the enemy forces and arrested hundreds of others,” it said on Monday.

However, the SAF denied the claims, confirming that the army’s special forces repulsed an attack by the RSF on the tank unit.