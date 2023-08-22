Hun Manet was elected on Tuesday as Cambodia's new prime minister, succeeding his father Hun Sen, Asia’s longest serving leader.

A total of 123 politicians voted in favor of the candidate of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, which won 120 seats in July elections, state-run agency reported.

Hun Sen served as prime minister for 38 years.

Cambodia’s parliament has 125 seats, of which 16 are occupied by women, while the eldest lawmaker is 89 years old and the youngest is 37.