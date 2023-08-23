In the early 1990s, the book "The End of History" by American political scientist Francis Fukuyama was published. Before anything else, this book is symbolic of the zeitgeist of the early 1990s. With the end of the Cold War, the world would enter a new phase in which Western liberal democracy (and economy) would be the only and eternal measure of things.

While there is an enormous amount to criticise about the global validity of this theory, we see that "general liberalisation" did become commonplace in the West.

This fact is a direct result of secularisation, the declining influence of religion on both personal life and broader society. The old world, with its conservative morality, which was normative for centuries, is now structurally pushed away in the modern West. Religion no longer seems to fit the narrative of the Occident. Citizens are taught to be "free" and "progressive" and therefore to be intolerant of what they see as "the intolerant."

And with this we touch directly on the liberal paradox. For if we must be intolerant of that which is intolerant from a liberal perspective, can liberalism tolerate anything at all but itself? Practice shows it cannot.

Consider the continuous criticism of Western countries against Qatar during the World Cup because of its different views on marriage and intimacy. In theory, the liberal approach would be one of acceptance but the opposite turned out to be true: there was outrage in Europe about the country in talk shows, in newspapers and in radio programs. Complete football teams had to wear captain's bands in rainbow colours and even political delegations felt the need to make a statement against the so-called "intolerance" of the Islamic country.

Where liberalism preaches general acceptance and openness to the other, in the present context it constantly imposes on the other what the morally right thing should be. To deviate from these "progressive, social truths" today means that one is often reviled, condemned or labelled as far-right.