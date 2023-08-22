Cambodia's newly elected national assembly on Tuesday endorsed Hun Manet as the country's new prime minister, ending the nearly four-decade rule of his father Hun Sen.

Will Hun Manet continue his father's strongman-style of leadership or offer Cambodia democratic reforms and improve ties with the West?

What is Hun Manet's background?

The eldest of Hun Sen's five children, Hun Manet was born in 1977 in rural Cambodia. His father said his son was born from a spirit that emerged from a banyan tree in a flash of light.

Hun Manet is married to Pich Chanmony, the daughter of a prominent Cambodian politician. The couple has three children.

Unlike his father, who had no formal schooling, Hun Manet had a privileged education in which he earned a masters degree from New York University and a doctorate from Britain's Bristol University, both in economics.

Higher education abroad is no guarantee of a more liberal approach, exiled politician Sam Rainsy, a longstanding foe of Hun Sen, said in a recent news interview.

What experience does he have?

A graduate of the West Point military academy in the United States, Hun Manet, 45, has risen quickly through the ranks of Cambodia's armed forces, leading a counter-terrorism team and serving as deputy chief of his father's bodyguard unit, as well as army chief and deputy military commander.

On the political front, he led the youth wing of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and a member of its standing committee - incremental moves that raised his profile among younger generations.

In late 2021, Hun Sen declared Hun Manet his anointed successor and he was later endorsed by the CPP as "future prime minister". He was a candidate in an election last month that was widely dismissed as flawed due to the absence of any meaningful opposition to CPP .

What has been Hun Sen's succession strategy?

After keeping at bay internal and external challenges during his 38 years in power, Hun Sen has ensured his son had unrivalled education and military training, a move political analysts say was to ensure the succession was legitimate among the public, CPP and the country's elite, and not seen only as nepotism.

Undeterred by Western criticism, Hun Sen has orchestrated a years-long crackdown on his rivals, with scores arrested or jailed in absentia, effectively eliminating his opposition and clearing the path for a smooth succession.

Hun Sen intends to play an active political role for at least a decade, likely aimed at insulating his son from internal challenges to allow him to build his own power base. The former premier plans to become president of the upper house Senate.

What kind of leader Hun Manet be?