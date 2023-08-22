At least two people were killed and as many others wounded in a suicide car bombing in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police have said.

The attack took place near Mogadishu stadium which is currently housing Somali military police on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Ali, a police officer in Mogadishu, told Anadolu over the phone that two civilians, including a municipality staffer, were killed and two soldiers were injured in the attack.

Sidik Dudishe, a Somali police spokesman, said in a news conference that the incident happened at a security checkpoint operated by Somalia’s military police.