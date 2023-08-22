Material recovered from the seafloor could be from an extraterrestrial spacecraft, showing a tube with traces of the material found, Harvard astrophysicist Abraham "Avi" Loeb has said in an interview.

Professor Loeb, the Baird Professor of Science and Institute director at Harvard University, has recently concluded a $1.5 million expedition aimed at detecting indications of an enigmatic meteor named IM1.

This meteor, which is thought to have originated from deep space, crashed off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014.

To determine its origins, Loeb and his team went to the Pacific Ocean, and collected molten droplets from the surface of the object that were formed when it was exposed to the extreme heat produced when entering the Earth's atmosphere.

The team found spherical marbles, a millimetre each in size, embedded in volcanic ash, which Loeb and his team bottled and brought back for examination.

The team is now checking whether "their composition in terms of elements and radioactive isotopes makes the material that they were made of very different from solar system materials, in terms of its element abundances, in terms of its age," to determine if the materials are signs of alien technology.

To determine this, the team is using mass spectrometers, electron microscopes, and X-ray fluorescence analysis.

If the origin of the meteorite was indeed interstellar in origin, meaning that it was not made of the materials in our solar system, Loeb's team can conclude that the material "could have been enriched by a different exploding star, a different supernova".