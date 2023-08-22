Iran has unveiled its latest domestically built drone that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities.

The "Mohajer-10" drone was introduced on Tuesday at a ceremony in Tehran attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, celebrating the achievements of Iran's defence industry.

“Today, we can firmly introduce Iran as an advanced and technologic nation to the world,” Raisi said in comments aired on state television.

The new drone is an upgraded version of the "Mohajer-6", which US officials have accused Iran of selling to Russia for use in the Ukraine war - an accusation Tehran denies.

Enhanced flight duration, altitude