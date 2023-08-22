WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran unveils its latest domestically-made armed drone
The new drone "can fly up to a maximum duration of 24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 metres and with an operational range of 2,000 kilometres," according to Iranian media.
Iran unveils its latest domestically-made armed drone
Iranian President Raisi attends the joining ceremony of ballistic missiles to the Armed Forces, in Tehran. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
August 22, 2023

Iran has unveiled its latest domestically built drone that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities.

The "Mohajer-10" drone was introduced on Tuesday at a ceremony in Tehran attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, celebrating the achievements of Iran's defence industry.

“Today, we can firmly introduce Iran as an advanced and technologic nation to the world,” Raisi said in comments aired on state television.

The new drone is an upgraded version of the "Mohajer-6", which US officials have accused Iran of selling to Russia for use in the Ukraine war - an accusation Tehran denies.

RelatedIranian drones used in Ukraine built with western parts: Report

Enhanced flight duration, altitude

RECOMMENDED

The new drone "can fly up to a maximum duration of 24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 metres (23,000 feet) and with an operational range of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles)," the official IRNA news agency reported.

It can travel at speeds of up to 210 kilometres per hour (130 miles per hour) and is equipped with updated electronic and intelligence systems.

The unmanned aerial vehicle has a payload of up to 300 kilogrammes (660 pounds) of cargo, double that of the previous model, allowing it to carry "all kinds of bombs and ammunitions", IRNA said.

Western governments have in recent months expanded biting sanctions on Iran over the alleged arms sales.

The United States and Israel have previously accused Tehran of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf.

RelatedIran admits to sending drones to Russia 'months before the Ukraine war'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China