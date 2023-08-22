TÜRKİYE
Türkiye offers help to Greece to fight ongoing wildfires
Türkiye is ready to send two planes, two helicopters, and a 60-person ground support team to Greece to fight ongoing fires in the cities of Dedeagac and Rodop, diplomatic sources say.
Eighteen suspected asylum seekers have been found dead in a Greece forest fire near the Turkish border as scores of firefighters battled to contain the second deadly wave of blazes to hit the country in a month. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 22, 2023

Türkiye has offered Greece help to fight ongoing wildfires in its neighbor, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Türkiye is ready to send two planes, two helicopters, and a 60-person ground support team to Greece to fight ongoing fires in the cities of Dedeagac (Alexandroupolis) and Rodop (Rhodopi), said the sources on conditions of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The offer was conveyed to Greek authorities on Monday, sources added.

Besides a wildfire that broke out on Saturday in the northeastern Dedeagac province, which has destroyed vast forest and agricultural areas, fires also erupted Monday in the northeastern regions of Kavala and Rodop as well as on the Evia island and in the Boeotia province, both in the central part of the country, said state-run AMNA news agency.

SOURCE:AA
