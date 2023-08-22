Six Pakistani soldiers have been killed in a clash with militants in a northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan, the army said, adding that four of the militants were killed.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility saying its fighters had ambushed two military vehicles on Tuesday.

"During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom," the army said in a statement, adding that the clash took place in North Waziristan.

The rugged border region has long served as a safe haven for militants linked both to domestic who have been fighting against the state and the Afghan Taliban before they returned to power in Kabul in 2021.