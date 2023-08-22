The BRICS summit opened in South Africa as the loosely-defined club of large emerging economies seeks to assert its voice as a counterweight to the Western-led international order.

The BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — represent a quarter of the global economy, and interest in joining the group surged ahead of its three-day summit in Johannesburg, which began on Tuesday.

Security has been bolstered across the city where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting China's President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and some 50 other leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, did not attend in person and addressed the summit via pre-recorded video.

Russia will be represented in Johannesburg by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

China is the BRICS most powerful economy and Xi's state visit to South Africa, just his second international trip this year, comes as Beijing pushes to rapidly expand the group's membership.

"Now as friends and BRICS partners, we stand together in our shared objective and quest for a better and more egalitarian world," said Ramaphosa in Pretoria at the opening of Xi's visit.

Related BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

Spotlight on Ukraine

Representing 40 percent of the world's population, and democratic and authoritarian states at varying levels of economic growth, the BRICS nations share a common desire for a global order they see as better reflecting their interests and rising clout.

BRICS is also championing its own development bank as an alternative to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, and proposals to reduce the use of the US dollar in global trade.

"We are only saying that we exist, we are organising ourselves, and we want to sit at the negotiating table on an equal footing with the European Union, the United States or any other country," Lula said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The theme of its 15th summit is "BRICS and Africa" and comes as the continent emerges as a renewed diplomatic battleground with the United States, Russia and China jostling for influence.