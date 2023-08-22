WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deal on Iran releasing five US citizens is on track: White House
The deal, if goes through, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear programme.
Deal on Iran releasing five US citizens is on track: White House
At left is Siamak Namazi, who has been in captivity in Iran since 2015. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
August 22, 2023

The United States believes an understanding on Iran eventually releasing five US citizens remains on track, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said but declined to offer any timeline.

"We believe that things are proceeding according to the understanding that we've reached with Iran. I don't have an exact timetable for you because there's steps that need to yet unfold. But we believe that that remains on track," Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday in a conference call.

Iran on August 10 released four imprisoned US citizens into house arrest, where they joined a fifth already under home confinement, in the first step of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen and the five would eventually be allowed to leave the country.

Allowing the five to leave Iran, which could take weeks, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear programme to Tehran's support for regional militias.

RECOMMENDED

The Iranian Americans who were allowed to leave Iran's Evin prison on August 10 included businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality.

The identity of the fourth US citizen who left the prison has not been made public, nor has that of the fifth who was already under house arrest.

RelatedUS confirms five Americans held in Iran transferred to house arrest
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China