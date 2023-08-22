TÜRKİYE
Türkiye evacuates several villages due to wildfire in western province
The fire, which broke out at 0954 GMT, rapidly spread due to strong winds and affected four people.
Nearly 1,100 personnel are intervening to fight the fire. / Photo: AA / AA
August 22, 2023

At least six villages have been evacuated in Türkiye’s western province of Canakkale because of wildfires, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister said.

“Kayadere, Damyeri, Belen, Ulupinar, Yagcilar, and Kalabakli, these six villages have been evacuated,” Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters in Ankara on Tuesday, adding that three other villages were ready for possible evacuations.

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life so far,” he said.

The Canakkale Strait was closed to north-south ship passage because of the fire which broke out at 0954 GMT (12:54 pm local) on Tuesday and rapidly spread due to strong winds.

The north-south passage was then reopened as of 1830 GMT (21:30 pm local).

The fire, especially in Kepez, is progressing on a tangent to the city centre.

Eight planes, 26 helicopters, approximately 180 street sprinklers and construction equipment, and nearly 1,100 personnel are intervening to fight the fire, minister Yumakli added.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said four people were affected by smoke and their treatment is ongoing.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 23 ambulances and four medical rescue teams were deployed alongside 85 health personnel.

