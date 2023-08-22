Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has produced a devastating last lap to win an unprecedented third-world women's 1500m title in Budapest.

The double Olympic champion, who previously won world golds in 2017 and last year in Eugene, led from gun to tape in a magisterial display of running on Tuesday.

She kicked at the bell for the final lap to outstrip a loaded field to win in 3 minutes 54.87 seconds.

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands claiming bronze (3:56.00).

It was another remarkable result for the irrepressible Kipyegon in a stunning season in which she has set three world records.

She is hailed as the world's best-ever runner over 1500m, and it is easy to see why.

She remains unbeaten over the distance since June 2021.

On that occasion at the Florence Diamond League meet she was beaten by Hassan.

The bronze for Hassan capped a brave comeback after a dramatic fall metres from the finish of the 10,000m, which put paid to her bid for a treble.

Kipyegon and Hassan will again face off in the 5,000m on Saturday.