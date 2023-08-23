Wednesday, August 23, 2023

2101 GMT – The leader of the opposition of Belarus, where some Wagner fighters moved after their short-lived mutiny in Russia, said that no Belarusian would miss Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is presumed dead in a plane crash.

"The criminal Prigozhin won't be missed in Belarus. He was a murderer and should be remembered as such. His death might dismantle Wagner's presence in Belarus, reducing the threat to our nation and neighbours," Belarusian opposition chief Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on social media.

1856 GMT - Prigozhin plane crash 'a signal from Putin': Ukrainian official

A senior aide to the Ukrainian presidency said that the crash of a plane on which Wagner chief Prigozhin was registered to fly was a signal from the Kremlin.

"The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death'", Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media.

Shortly after the news of the crash emerged, a White House official commented that Prigozhin's death would be no surprise.

Prigozhin’s fate has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June.

The Kremlin said the founder of the Wagner private military company, which fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, would be exiled to Belarus.

1821 GMT —Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

A private jet crashed in Russia, killing all 10 people aboard, emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board.

A plane carrying three pilots and seven passengers that was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg went down more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of the capital, according to officials cited by Russia’s state news agency Tass.

"There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," the ministry said.

It was not clear if Prigozhin was among those on board, though Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said he was on the manifest.

The bodies of eight people have been found so far at the site of the crash, RIA Novosti said citing the emergency services.

Dmitry Utkin, a co-founder of the Wagner paramilitary group, is also said to be among those on the plane, according to pro-Wagner Telegram channels.

1759 GMT — Ukrainian intelligence says it lured Russian helicopter to land in Ukraine

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency deliberately lured a Russian military pilot to land his Mi-8 helicopter at a Ukrainian airfield, spokesperson Andriy Yusov said, amid differing media reports of what happened.

"This was a GUR operation. The aircraft moved according to the plan," Yusov said.

A successful operation to capture a working Russian helicopter and its pilot would represent an audacious coup for Ukraine, allowing it to simultaneously replenish its limited aviation stocks while also potentially getting valuable intelligence on the Russian air force.

Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda cited unnamed intelligence sources as saying the agency worked for over six months to convince the pilot to cooperate and fly the aircraft to Ukraine.

1750 GMT —Serbia joins Ukraine's Crimea platform, vows friendship with Kiev

Serbia on Wednesday joined a Ukraine-led platform on the reintegration of Crimea, signalling a swing away from Russia, a historical ally and its sole supplier of natural gas.

The move comes a day after a meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Athens, described by both leaders as good and open.

In an online address to the forum, Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Serbia "sincerely regrets the suffering of Ukraine and Ukrainian people."

She emphasized "our commitment to upholding the principles of international law, territorial integrity and political independence of states," adding, "We genuinely empathise with the Ukrainian people and Ukraine who have a true friend in Serbia."

1705 GMT — Ukraine forces raise national flag in Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian forces have raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kiev's military said, though it was not clear whether the entire community had been liberated from Russian forces.

"A historic day! Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade set up the flag of Ukraine in the village of Robotyne, in one of the hottest destinations – Melitopol," the brigade said in a post on its Telegram channel.

In a video published by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, the Ukrainian flag is seen on the roof of a badly damaged building surrounded by burnt trees.

1631 GMT — Austrian foreign minister calls for special tribunal for Russia

Citing actions dating back to 2014, including the war in Ukraine, Austria’s foreign minister is calling for the establishment of a special tribunal for Russia.

"We will not let Russia get away with this crime. Austria is at the forefront of advocating the establishment of a special tribunal," said an early release of Alexander Schallenberg’s remarks at Wednesday’s virtual summit of the Crimea Platform.

"The invasion of Ukraine was not the first breach of international law by Russia," said the text released by the Foreign Ministry. "The roots of this evil would go back to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," it added, citing events in 2014 many observers have called a precursor to the current war.

"But the intention has remained the same: the redrawing of international borders in blatant violation of the UN Charter," said the text by Schallenberg, of the conservative ruling OVP party, adding that Ukraine has "bravely resisted Russian brutality for 546 days," referring to the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

1443 GMT —Russian strike on school in northeast Ukraine kills four

A Russian strike on a school in northeast Ukraine killed four people, razing the building to the ground in the Sumy region that borders Russia in an attack that came as the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month.

Three civilians were also killed in Russia's Belgorod region while the capital Moscow was targeted by a drone attack for the sixth night in a row, with the war now hitting Russian territory daily.

In Ukraine's Romny village, 230 kilometres (140 miles) east of Kiev, where the school attack hit, rescuers found the bodies of the school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian under the rubble.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on the school in Romny has increased to four people," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Four local residents passing by the school were wounded, Klymenko added.

The minister posted a photograph of a rubble-covered building, with a dozen rescuers clearing the site, with only one door left intact.

"In the photo, among the ruins of the school, there is a surviving entrance to the shelter. Unfortunately, people did not go down during the alarm to a safe place," Klymenko said.

1411 GMT — Zelenskyy: Finland to approve 18th package of defence support for Ukraine

"Today, the (Finnish) Prime Minister informed me that in the coming days a new, 18th package of defence support will be approved. We really need all this," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with visiting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo after a meeting in Kiev.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian presidency, Zelenskyy and Orpo discussed defence and security cooperation between Ukraine and Finland, as the Finnish premier was informed about the situation at the front line.

It also said that Zelenskyy invited Finland to start negotiations on a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Finland has already joined the G7 declaration, and now it is time for such bilateral work. I am confident that it will also be concrete and productive," the Ukrainian president said.

1328 GMT — Ukraine claims destroyed powerful Russian missile system in Crimea

Ukraine said it destroyed a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system on the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

"At about 10 am (0700 GMT) an explosion occurred... destroying a Russian long- and medium-range S-400 Triumph air defence system," the Ukrainian defence ministry said on social media.