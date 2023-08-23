Polls opened in Zimbabwe with President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeking a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed votes.

These are the second general elections since the ouster of longtime repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017.

Twelve presidential candidates are on the ballot on Wednesday, but the main contest is expected to be between the 80-year-old Mnangagwa, known as the "the crocodile", and 45-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. Mnangagwa narrowly beat Chamisa in a disputed election in 2018.

Chamisa hopes to break the ruling ZANU-PF party’s 43-year hold on power. Zimbabwe has known only two leaders since gaining independence from white minority rule in 1980.

A runoff election will be held on October 2. if no candidate wins a clear majority in the first round. This election will also determine the makeup of the 350-seat parliament and close to 2,000 local council positions.

In several poor townships of the capital, Harare, some people were at polling stations two hours before voting opened, fearing long lines.

Related Young pastor faces off against Zimbabwe strongman in presidential elections

“It’s becoming tougher to survive in this country," said Basil Chendambuya, 50, an early voter in the working-class township of KuwadzanaI in Harare. "I am hoping for change. This is my third time to vote and I am praying hard that this time my vote counts. I am getting desperate, so God has to intervene this time round.” The father of three said his two adult children are working menial jobs and surviving “hand to mouth.”

The southern African nation of 15 million people has vast mineral resources, including Africa’s largest reserves of lithium, a key component in making electric car batteries. But watchdogs have long alleged that widespread corruption and mismanagement have gutted much of the country's potential.