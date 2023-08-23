A construction platform at a railroad bridge being built in India's Mizoram state collapsed, killing at least 26 workers and injuring two others, an official said.

The gantry collapsed at a bridge in Sairang, a town on the outskirts of the capital Aizawal on Wednesday, according to the police control room. The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years.

State Transport Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, who is at the site, said 18 bodies have been recovered while eight other bodies have been located and are being pulled out of the debris by rescuers.

"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang near Aizawl collapsed today, at least 15 workers died," Mizoram chief minister Zoramthang, who uses only one name, said initially on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video footage posted by Zoramthanga showed a metal frame that had toppled off towering columns into a wooded valley below.

People living nearby rescued injured workers and rushed them to hospital, police said. Rescuers from the government-run National Disaster Response Force also rushed to the scene to search for survivors.

Railroad authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. There were 40 workers at the site when the accident happened, the police said.