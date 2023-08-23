TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK terrorist during assassination training
Bekir Kina, known by the alias Bawer Botan, was earlier involved in PKK's youth activities in Istanbul.
August 23, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised terrorist Bekir Kina, known by the alias Bawer Botan, who the PKK terror group trained for assassinations targeting the Turkish Armed Forces, police, and MIT members.

MIT neutralised Kina in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region, located about 150 kilometres from Türkiye's border, while he was undergoing assassination training.

According to information obtained from security sources, intensive training was provided on short and long-barreled firearms, and attempts were made to send him into Türkiye clandestinely.

Bekir Kina, whose activities were clarified through intelligence work conducted by MIT,was trained in the so-called Mahir Academies for assassination-style operations.

The area where the terrorist received training was identified through MIT's field agents. Following the creation of suitable conditions, the operation was launched while the members of the terrorist organisation were undergoing training.

Bekir Kina joined the terrorist organisation in 2019 and was earlier involved in PKK's youth activities in Istanbul. He travelled to Iraq illegally, and has been active in Iran and Iraq up to the present day, security sources said.

Through the successful operation, MIT has demonstrated that it will continue to carry out targeted operations on the source of terrorism within the framework of its eradication policy.

PKK's assassination operatives and plans are tracked through the established intelligence network and field agents as part of the efforts carried out by MIT.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the UK, US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

