Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised terrorist Bekir Kina, known by the alias Bawer Botan, who the PKK terror group trained for assassinations targeting the Turkish Armed Forces, police, and MIT members.

MIT neutralised Kina in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region, located about 150 kilometres from Türkiye's border, while he was undergoing assassination training.

According to information obtained from security sources, intensive training was provided on short and long-barreled firearms, and attempts were made to send him into Türkiye clandestinely.

Bekir Kina, whose activities were clarified through intelligence work conducted by MIT,was trained in the so-called Mahir Academies for assassination-style operations.

The area where the terrorist received training was identified through MIT's field agents. Following the creation of suitable conditions, the operation was launched while the members of the terrorist organisation were undergoing training.