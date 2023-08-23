CULTURE
3 MIN READ
US entertainment workers rally in solidarity with Hollywood writers' strike
The Writers Guild of America that initiated the strike recently announced a return to negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
US entertainment workers rally in solidarity with Hollywood writers' strike
Waving placards and chanting through megaphones, the demonstrators vowed to continue the industrial action.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 23, 2023

Hundreds of US entertainment workers rallied outside the New York headquarters of Amazon and HBO on a National Day of Solidarity with the strike that has shut down Hollywood.

Waving placards and chanting through megaphones, the demonstrators vowed to continue the industrial action that has brought America's entertainment industry to a standstill since May until their demands are met.

"The movement has not stopped, the movement has only grown," said Ezra Knight, president of the New York branch of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, adding: "We're still here, we're still fighting."

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) walked out in May, and were joined on the picket lines by the far larger Screen Actors Guild last month.

The twin actions have halted film and TV production and forced a postponement of the Emmy Awards.

The unions are demanding better pay, guarantees to limit the use of artificial intelligence, and other improved working conditions.

RelatedNo deal: Hollywood actors, writers enter second week of strike
RECOMMENDED

"There's more of us than there are of them"

The WGA announced earlier this month that it was returning to the collective bargaining table after studios requested a meeting to explore ways to end its strike.

The WGA said it had accepted a request to meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which includes studios like Disney and Netflix.

"(That) means there may be hope, for us, too, because it means the AMPTP has started to rethink things, and come to the table with an idea and a bargain," said Knight.

Actress Laura Houha said she hoped to have been back at work by now.

"Hopefully the loud sounds that we're making are being heard by the powers that be and they're seeing that there's more of us than there are of them," said the 34-year-old.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China