TRNC takes top spot at Turkic world's music competition
Begum Tekakpinar wins first prize at the Third Meykin Asia International Music Competition in Kyrgyzstan which provides a ground for the Turkic world's young talents to express the distinct tones of their cultures.
The two-day competition brought artists and performers across Asia and Europe, integrating both cultural tunes and universally beloved melodies into its repertoire. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
August 23, 2023

The Ruh Ordo Cultural Centre, situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, was home to an exceptional cultural event in the city of Cholpon-Ata. Bringing together artists from across Asia and Europe, the centre became a melting pot of the Turkic world's musical diversity.

During the two-day competition, artists showcased not only the tunes of their homelands but also universally beloved melodies that resonated deeply with the festival audience.

Sultan Raev, the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), and Altynbek Maksutov, the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, inaugurated the event.

The competition, which was initiated a decade ago, has evolved into a prestigious musical gathering over the years.

"The Meykin Asia International Music Festival is a special festival for me because it is a festival of contemporary music, friendship, beauty and motivation in the Turkic World," says Sultan Raev.

Now, the festival plays a role in launching young talents onto the global stage, especially following the achievement of the renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaybergen, who emerged as a winner of the Meykin Asian Competition.

The festival featured a diverse array of competitors, including artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Russia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

TRNC gets first place

At the grand awards ceremony, participants were recognised for their exceptional performances. Aina Kalmaganbetova from Kazakhstan emerged victorious, clinching the Grand Prix.

The First Prize went to Begum Tekakpinar from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Ruslan Asankan Uulu from Kyrgyzstan.

Begüm Tekakpınar expressed joy on being awarded first prize, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to perform on an international stage.

Cevher Aksoy from Türkiye won the People's Favourite Artist Award.

Kazakhstan once again triumphed, with Aina Kalmaganbetova winning the Meykin Asia Grand Prix Award.

The event provides a significant platform for artists from both Asia and Europe, facilitating the expression of cultural diversities on a shared stage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
