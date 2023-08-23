WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mass evacuation underway as  floods overwhelm villages in  Pakistan
The rescue efforts came in response to a river bursting its banks, affecting several villages and a vast expanse of cropland.
Mass evacuation underway as  floods overwhelm villages in  Pakistan
South Asia receives 70–80% of its annual rainfall from June to September during the summer monsoon. Photo: Reuters. / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 23, 2023

Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab province, emergency services said.

Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej river burst its banks on Sunday.

The head of Punjab's government, Mohsin Naqvi, said that monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej river, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.

"The flood waters came a couple of days ago and all our houses were submerged. We walked all the way here on foot with great difficulty," 29 year-old Kashif Mehmood, who fled with his wife and three children to a relief camp, said on Tuesday.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall between June and September every year.

It is vital for the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security in a region of around two billion people - but it also brings landslides and floods that lead to frequent evacuations.

"We have rescued 100,000 people and transferred them to safer places," Farooq Ahmad, spokesman for the Punjab emergency services, said on Wednesday.

More than 175 people have died in Pakistan in rain-related incidents since the monsoon season began in late June, mainly due to electrocution and buildings collapsing, emergency services have reported.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedScientists say Western nations owe flood reparations to Pakistan

Officials on the Indian side could not immediately be reached for comment.

"There is five or six feet (1.5-1.8 meters) of water accumulated over the roads. The only route that could have been used to come and go is now under water. This 15- or 16-kilometer route is now being covered by boat so that we can rescue people," Muhammad Amin, a local doctor volunteering at a relief camp, said on Tuesday.

The Punjab disaster management agency warned that forecasted monsoon rains could exacerbate the flooding in the coming days.

Pakistan is still recovering from the devastating floods that inundated nearly one-third of the country in 2022, affecting more than 33 million people.

Scientists have said climate criis is making seasonal rains heavier and more unpredictable.

Pakistan, which has the world's fifth-largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to officials, but is highly vulnerable to extreme weather exacerbated by global warming.

RelatedPakistan's struggle to rebuild after devastating floods, one year on
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China