India has made history as its Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down on the moon's south pole, thought to be a potential source for water and oxygen.

"India is on the moon," Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation and an aerospace engineer, declared on Wednesday to loud cheers shortly after the moon landing.

Here are key facts about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

What is India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission?

The Chandrayaan-3 is the first mission to land at the lunar south pole, a region with water ice, or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander stands about 2 meters tall and has a mass of just over 1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb), roughly on par with an SUV. It is designed to deploy a smaller, 26-kg lunar rover.

P Veeramuthuvel, the Chadrayaan-3 project director, said the landing happened "flawlessly" and "within the timeline".

When did it launch and what is expected of the mission?

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from India's main space port in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Since then, it has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth, transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride and global interest after Russia's failed attempt to beat it to a landing on the moon's south pole.

The mission landed at exactly 1804 IST (1234 GMT) on Wednesday.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be part of Chandrayaan-3," Shri M Sankaran, mission director, said.

What happened to ISRO's earlier moon landing attempt?

India's previous attempt to land on the lunar south pole failed in 2019.

Chandrayaan-2 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Wednesday.