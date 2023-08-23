Ukrainian children hosted in Türkiye's southern Antalya city have expressed their desire for the Russia-Ukraine war to end as soon as possible, and to live safely in their country.

"We live in difficult conditions. My mother and father are in the war, and I want to be a soldier. We were brought to Türkiye for a short time to gain morale. Our days are very good here. We do different activities every day," 14-year-old Kira Bilenka said.

She thanked those who made them feel safe in Türkiye, saying they want to live safely in their country.

Oleksandr Voronin, Ukraine's Consul in Antalya, said Ukrainian children continued their lives in Türkiye under good conditions, and that living in Ukraine has become difficult, especially for children.

"It is much more important for children to live in a calm and safe country. We hope that such an environment will be established in Ukraine as soon as possible. The war has negatively affected children psychologically," Voronin said.

He added that they carry out various activities to make the children feel good while thanking Türkiye for providing them with good living conditions.

'Suffered great losses'