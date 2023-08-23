TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reaffirms stance against Russian annexation of Crimea
Ankara consistently emphasises that Crimea is a part of Ukraine on every platform, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan also stated that Türkiye continues efforts to revitalise the Black Sea Grain Initiative. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 23, 2023

Türkiye does not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea and continues to see it as illegitimacy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed.

"Ensuring the security and well-being of our Crimean Tatar kin, who are one of Crimea's native peoples, is among our priorities," Erdogan said in a video message on Wednesday to the Third Crimea Platform Summit, which is being held in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

Erdogan said the end of the Russia-Ukraine war and the restoration of peace and stability in the Black Sea basin would bring relief not only to the region but also the entire world.

"We also maintain our stance in favour of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We consistently emphasise that Crimea is a part of Ukraine on every platform, including the United Nations," he added.

Türkiye maintains its belief that the war, which started about 18 months ago, needs to end with a fair and lasting peace.

"We are putting significant effort into keeping communication channels open for the cessation of bloodshed and to at least prepare the parties to come to the negotiation table."

Black Sea Grain Initiative

President Erdogan also stated that Türkiye continues efforts to revitalise the Black Sea Grain Initiative and that during this process, Ankara believes it is essential to avoid steps that would further escalate tensions in the region.

Russia suspended its participation in the initiative on July 17 this year.

The deal was signed in July 2022 following mediation by Türkiye in a bid to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been placed under a blockade by Russia after it began its war in February of that year.

Erdogan also reiterated his expectation for the release of Nariman Dzhelyal, deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, and other Crimean Tatars who were detained by Russia in 2021.

The Crimea Platform is an international coordination mechanism of Ukraine to draw more global attention to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

SOURCE:AA
