Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has died, a Telegram channel affiliated with his Wagner group reported.

"The head of the Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia," a post in the Grey Zone channel said on Wednesday.

The confirmation came after Russian authorities earlier said Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday evening with no survivors.

"An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them," Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement that a private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to St Petersburg had crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.

It said that 10 people had been on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board had been killed, it said.

Planemaker says it's compliant with sanctions on Russia

Later, after the incident, Brazilian planemaker Embraer said it was compliant with all international sanctions imposed on Russia.

"Embraer has complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia," a company spokesperson said.

Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin, had dropped off the radar at 6:11 pm (1511 GMT).

An unverified video clip posted to social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky toward the Earth.

The Legacy 600 entered service in 2002, according to the website International Aviation HQ, with almost 300 produced until production ceased in 2020.

There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed into a Gol 737 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States, International Aviation HQ said.

Despite damages to the aircraft, the pilot landed the plane and there were no deaths or injuries.