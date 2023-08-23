The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the new BA.2.86 lineage of coronavirus may be more capable than older variants in causing infection in people who have previously had Covid-19 or who have received vaccines.

CDC said on Wednesday it was too soon to know whether this might cause more severe illness compared with previous variants.

But due to the high number of mutations detected in this lineage, there were concerns about its impact on immunity from vaccines and previous infections, the agency said.

Scientists are keeping an eye on the BA.2.86 lineage because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.

CDC, however, said virus samples are not yet broadly available for more reliable laboratory testing of antibodies.