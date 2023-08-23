WORLD
New Covid variant may cause infections in vaccinated people: US CDC
Scientists are keeping an eye on the new BA.2.86 lineage because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.
CDC says virus samples are not yet broadly available for more reliable laboratory testing of antibodies. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
August 23, 2023

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the new BA.2.86 lineage of coronavirus may be more capable than older variants in causing infection in people who have previously had Covid-19 or who have received vaccines.

CDC said on Wednesday it was too soon to know whether this might cause more severe illness compared with previous variants.

But due to the high number of mutations detected in this lineage, there were concerns about its impact on immunity from vaccines and previous infections, the agency said.

Scientists are keeping an eye on the BA.2.86 lineage because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.

CDC, however, said virus samples are not yet broadly available for more reliable laboratory testing of antibodies.

The agency had earlier this month said it was tracking the highly mutated BA.2.86 lineage, which has been detected in the United States, Denmark and Israel.

CDC said the current increase in hospitalisations in the United States is not likely driven by the BA.2.86 lineage.

RelatedTop US health agency says tracking highly mutated variant of Covid virus
