Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's lawyer and confidant, has turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on charges related to efforts to overturn then-president Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former New York mayor was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

Bond for Giuliani, who was released on Wednesday after booking like the other defendants, was set at $150,000, second only to Trump’s $200,000.

Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favourable to Trump.

Other high-profile defendants also surrendered on Wednesday, including Jenna Ellis, an attorney who prosecutors say was involved in efforts to convince state lawmakers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors, and lawyer Sidney Powell, accused of making false statements about the election in Georgia and helping to organise a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County.

Georgia was one of several key states Trump lost by slim margins, prompting the Republican and his allies to proclaim, without evidence, that the election was rigged in favour of his Democratic rival Biden.

No regrets

Outside the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, Giuliani laughed when asked if he regretted allying himself with Trump.

"I am very, very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," Giuliani told reporters.

"This indictment is a travesty. It’s an attack on – not just me, not just President Trump, not just the people in this indictment, some of whom I don’t even know – this is an attack on the American people."

After Giuliani's surrender, Trump repeated his unfounded claims that the election was rigged and stolen and wrote on his social media site, "The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity."