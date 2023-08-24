North Korea's latest attempt to put a satellite into orbit has ended in failure, state media said, just months after Pyongyang's first launch crashed into the ocean shortly after blastoff.

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration "conducted the second launch of reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 aboard the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province at dawn of August 24," state media said on Thursday.

"The flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight," the report in the official Korean Central News Agency added.

It claimed "the cause of the relevant accident is not a big issue" and vowed to conduct a third launch in October after probing the problem and taking measures to fix it.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch at around 3:50 AM (1850 GMT Wednesday) of "what North Korea claims is a space launch vehicle," saying the projectile had "traversed the international airspace" over the Yellow Sea.

"Our military is maintaining a full readiness posture and closely coordinated with the United States, while simultaneously elevating our security posture," the JCS added.

The launch was first signalled by the Japanese government, which said Pyongyang had used banned ballistic missile technology and that the projectile had gone through the country's airspace near Okinawa.

"This latest launch by North Korea is extremely problematic from the perspective of ensuring the safety of affected residents as well as aircraft and ships," said Japan's top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno.

Pyongyang told Japan's coastguard on Tuesday that its launch would take place between August 24 and 31, prompting Tokyo to mobilise ships and its PAC-3 missile defence system in case anything was to land in its territory.

The launch came days after leaders from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo met at Camp David in the United States, and follows the launch of major US-South Korea joint military drills on Monday.

Related North Korea's Kim oversees cruise missile launch

Second attempt

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made the development of an eye in the sky a top priority, with his nuclear-armed country claiming it is a necessary counterbalance to growing US military activity in the region.

"Though still a failure, the flight progressed further than the previous attempt," Joseph Dempsey, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told AFP news agency.