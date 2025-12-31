Mali and Burkina Faso have announced travel restrictions on American nationals in a tit-for-tat move after the US included both African countries on a no-entry list.

In statements issued separately by both countries' foreign ministries and seen on Wednesday by AFP, they said they were imposing "equivalent measures" on US citizens, after President Donald Trump expanded a travel ban to nearly 40 countries this month, based solely on nationality.

That list included Syrian citizens, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders, and nationals of some of Africa's poorest countries including also Niger, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

The White House said it was banning foreigners who "intend to threaten" Americans.

Burkina Faso's foreign ministry said in the statement that it was applying "equivalent visa measures" on Americans, while Mali said it was, "with immediate effect", applying "the same conditions and requirements on American nationals that the American authorities have imposed on Malian citizens entering the United States".