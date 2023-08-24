Tropical Storm Franklin unleashed heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall in the country's southern region, killing at least one person and leaving two others missing.

The storm began to slowly spin away late Wednesday afternoon from the island of Hispaniola, which the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti, after dumping heavy rain for several hours.

Forecasters warned the storm could drop up to 30 centimetres (12 inches) of rain in the Dominican Republic, with a maximum of 41 centimetres (16 inches) for the country's western and central regions. Meanwhile, up to 10 centimetres (4 inches) of rain are forecast for Haiti, with nearly 20 centimeters (8 inches) for the country's eastern regions.

“The population of the Dominican Republic must all be right now, without exception, in their homes, the homes of friends and family, or in shelters,” said Juan Manuel Mendez, emergency operations director.

The Civil Defense said a man identified as Carlos Marino Martinez died in the city of San Cristobal after being swept away by floodwaters. The agency initially said he was one of its volunteers, but later corrected the information saying it misidentified a uniform he was wearing. They did not provide further details. Two women in the same city also were injured following a landslide, officials said.

More than 350 people were huddled in shelters in the Dominican Republic, where emergency operations officials said they were looking for a 54-year-old man with mental health problems who went missing after he jumped into a creek late Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jose Luis Cabrera with the Civil Defence agency told Noticias SIN that a teenage boy is missing after a river swept him away on Wednesday.

“Six of them jumped in, and one of them didn't make it back,” he said.

Another 280 people were evacuated from their homes to safer ground, with at least six communities cut off by heavy rains, officials said.

The storm also downed several trees and at least two light posts, with dozens of homes affected by floods that turned streets into rushing rivers. Authorities said the roof of one home in San Cristobal collapsed, as did walls of various buildings around the country.

“There's a lot of damage,” Méndez said.

The UN’s World Food Programme warned on Wednesday that some 125,000 people in the Dominican Republic are living in areas that “are extremely vulnerable to landslides and flash floods because they live in poor, overcrowded settlements near rivers, creeks, and lagoons.”

Hercules Urbaez, a 41-year-old father of six who lives in the city of Barahona, where Franklin made landfall, said he and his family went to his mother's house for safety.

“People have refused to leave,” he said.

On Wednesday night, the storm was centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south-southeast of Grand Turk Island, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts and was moving northward at 13 mph (20 kph).

Rivers swelled across the Dominican Republic, with one in the southern coastal city of Barahona lapping at shacks made of tin where one resident used plastic buckets to raise his mattress above his home's dirt floor.