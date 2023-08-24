Japan will begin releasing wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in an operation it insists is safe but has generated a fierce backlash from China.

The beginning of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water into the Pacific over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

Plant operator TEPCO said on Thursday morning that weather and sea conditions were suitable and that it would "switch on the seawater transfer pumps at around 1 pm (0400 GMT) to begin the ocean discharge."

Monitors from the UN atomic watchdog, which has endorsed the plan, will be on-site for the procedure, while TEPCO workers will be tasked with taking water and fish samples.

With around 1,000 steel containers holding the water, TEPCO says that it needs to clear space for the removal of highly dangerous radioactive nuclear fuel and rubble from the wrecked reactors.

Multiple meltdowns

Three of the reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi facility in northeastern Japan went into meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people in 2011.

Since then, TEPCO has collected 1.34 million cubic metres of water contaminated from keeping cool the wrecked reactors, combined with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.

TEPCO will carry out four releases of treated water from Thursday until March 2024, with 7,800 cubic metres of water released each time, its documents showed.

The first discharge will take about 17 days. About 5 trillion becquerels of tritium will be released this fiscal year, TEPCO added.

Japan insists that all radioactive elements have been filtered out except tritium, levels of which are harmless and lower than what is discharged by operational nuclear power plants, including in China.

This is backed by most experts.