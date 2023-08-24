TÜRKİYE
Galatasaray secures victory over Molde in Champions League play-offs
Fredrik Midtsjo's stoppage-time winner leads the Turkish club to a 3-2 win over its rival in the first-leg match in Norway.
Norwegian midfielder Midtsjo came off the bench in the 82nd minute to produce a goal in the 93rd minute. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 24, 2023

Galatasaray beat Molde 3-2 as Fredrik Midtsjo scores a stoppage-time winner in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

​​​​​​​Molde scored the opening when Martin Ellingsen powered a header into the back of the net in the eighth minute at Molde Stadion.

Sergio Oliveira netted a 25th minute free-kick to bring his side level, 1-1.

After four minutes, Mauro Icardi fired a right-footed volley in the penalty area after Yunus Akgun's class long-range pass.

In the 44th minute, Yunus Akgun scored for Galatasaray but his goal was disallowed after VAR decided that Dries Mertens had fouled an opponent player.

Molde defender Kristoffer Haugen made a close-range finish to level the score at 2-2 in the 56th minute.

Norwegian midfielder Midtsjo came off the bench in the 82nd minute to produce a goal in the 93rd minute. Icardi lost his defender and passed to Midstjo for him to score an easy open goal.

Second-leg tie will take place at Galatasaray's home ground, Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex on August 29.

SOURCE:AA
