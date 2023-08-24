The Biden administration has approved a $500 million arms sale to the island, as it ramps up military assistance to the island despite fervent objections from China.

The US decision coincided with Taipei announcing on Thursday that it will spend an extra $2.97 billion to buy weapons next year, including fighter jets to bolster its defences.

About half of the additional budget would be used to purchase fighter jets, and the remainder will go into bolstering naval defences, the government's statistics department said after a cabinet meeting to discuss the budget.

The budget will have to be approved by parliament, where Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party has a majority. Defence spending for next year will amount to 2.5 percent of Taiwan's GDP.

Tsai has overseen a military modernisation programme to make Taiwan's armed forces better able to face China, including upgrading its fleet of F-16 fighter jets and developing its own submarines.

Earlier, the US State Department said that it had signed off on the sale of infrared search tracking systems along with related equipment for advanced F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan.

The sale includes the infrared systems as well as test support and equipment, computer software and spare parts, it said.