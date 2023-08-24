The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 138 irregular migrants after Greek authorities illegally pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement posted on its website that it rescued 64 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after their boats were pushed back by Greek authorities in the jurisdictions of Seferihisar and Menderes districts, and safely shifted them to the coast city of Izmir.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the early hours, 39 irregular migrants who had been illegally pushed back by Greece were rescued by coastal guards in the Aegean Sea province of Aydin, the statement said.

In another Aegean Sea city of Mugla, 35 irregular migrants were rescued.