The vintage beige Mercedes would be eye-catching anywhere in the world, but it is especially so on the streets of besieged Gaza City.

Munir al Shandi, 42, is among a handful of vintage car enthusiasts in the Gaza, defying a punishing Israeli siege imposed on the Palestinian coastal enclave to pursue a passionate hobby.

As he drives a 1929 Mercedes-Benz Gazelle, which he restored, through Gaza's cratered roads, young children run after him in excitement, reaching out to touch the car's pristine bodywork.

"Everyone in the street is amazed and asks to take pictures," Shandi, a mechanic, told the AFP news agency as he showcased the replica of the vintage car he had assembled in his workshop.

"The restoration would have been faster and the quality and shape better if the materials had been available."

Around 2.3 million Palestinians live in the territory, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since Hamas took over in 2007.

There is a ban on importing a range of goods, including car parts, as Israel claims these may be used in producing explosives to be used against it.

Israel says that its land, air, and sea blockade of Gaza is necessary to protect it from rocket and other attacks from Hamas.

Sourcing spares

But such obstacles have not stopped Shandi, and the Gazelle is not the only vintage vehicle he has rebuilt.

He is also the proud owner of a 1946 Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane, which he has restored.

Shandi began work on the Gazelle in 2015 at his workshop in eastern Gaza City.

He used locally available items as much as possible, although he also had to rely on friends outside Gaza to procure some spare parts.

His friend s brought the parts in through the Rafah crossing on Gaza's border with Egypt, he said.

"I brought in through friends of mine in the UAE some spare parts for the car, and they in turn imported them from America, but they took eight months to arrive," he said.