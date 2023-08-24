The destructive power of wildfire has been a defining feature of a summer of climate extremes.

Dozens of people on multiple continents have died. Blazes have reduced homes and businesses to rubble. Thick smoke has darkened skies and carried fine-particle pollution thousands of miles from its source.

It's a ghastly pattern that climate scientists around the world say has been worsened and fueled by human-caused global warming. Greenhouse gas emissions have greatly increased the chances of hot, dry weather that makes severe fires more likely.

And while proper management can help — for instance, controlled burns and clearing out overgrown forests — it's not always enough to beat the odds as climate change drives fire seasons to start earlier and last longer.

The toll on humans will be great. Beyond the immediate aftermath, experts say that exposure to wildfire smoke can cause long-term issues for human health, with respiratory effects like asthma and COPD as well as impacts on the function of the heart, brain and kidneys.

The psychological damage, too, can be lifelong. People in the direct path of wildfires may experience post-traumatic stress or struggle with their mental health after losing their loved ones, homes or livelihoods.

Fire is just one face of climate change, which also drives broiling heat, catastrophic storms and floods and other wacky weather. But the dramatic images of this summer's infernos, from flames to ash, are a stark reminder of just how much things have changed, and how much we still stand to lose.

Winds whip up flames in Greece

A blaze rampaging through northeastern Greece on Tuesday killed 18 people, believed to be migrants. The bodies, including that of two boys aged between 10 and 15, were found by firefighters near a shack in a burnt forest area in northeastern Greece.

In the Greek city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac), health authorities partially evacuated a hospital, and other flames near the capital travelled into Parnitha National Park, a green area to the northwest of Athens.

Firefighters in Greece have confronted more than 350 fires over five days. Gale-force winds have made the task more challenging, and the hot and dry summer conditions have been some of the worst since meteorological records have been kept, authorities said.

Across Europe, many areas have experienced a brutally hot summer as global heat records sweltered to all-time record highs in July.

The Greek government is planning tougher penalties for arson in the wake of the damage, but the extra heat from climate change is also to blame.

And the fires only add to the cycle of warming: Greece saw its highest wildfire-related emissions on record this July, according to data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, part of the European Union's Earth observation program.

Panic and sorrow on a ravaged Maui

It started with a brush fire overnight in Kula. Then a grass fire across the island near Lahaina started in the early morning and jumped a containment line by the afternoon.

Without any warning, residents say they were unable to save many of their neighbours, including children. People tried to rush out of Lahaina even as closed roads hindered evacuation efforts. Some, trapped in their cars, jumped over a seawall into rough waves to escape.